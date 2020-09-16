Share:

Bahawalpur - Under the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab, protection, education and training are being provided to 800 homeless children in eight districts of Punjab. This was stated by Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed on the occasion of her visit to Child Protection Institute Bahawalpur. She said that the scope of Child Protection Bureau would be extended to 13 more districts. Chairperson Sara Ahmed said that more than 5,500 begging children had been taken into custody and their education and training had also been arranged.

Sara Ahmad asked the public to report to the 1121 helpline regarding helpless children so that the bureau could take necessary steps for the welfare of the children. District Coordinator Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Kainat Raza and District Officer Noshaba Malik briefed about the performance of the organisation. Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed was informed that under the Child Protection Institute in Bahawalpur 80 helpless children had access to housing, food and education facilities and a new IT lab had been set up at the Child Protection Institute Bahawalpur too. Similarly, CCTV cameras have been installed in every room of the Child Protection Institute Bahawalpur. A proof security system has also been set up. It was informed in the briefing that a sports teacher had also been posted at the Child Protection Institute Bahawalpur to enhance the healthy activities of the children.