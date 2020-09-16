Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjid Shoaib Tareen visited different schools to inspect standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19. After six months, schools, across the district, were opened in line with government’s instruction, on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsan ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Rana Shoaib and Chief Executive Officer Kousar Bokhari were also accompanying the DC. Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen instructed student not to shake hands with one another. The students as well as teachers’ temperature would be checked at main gate. Similarly, students’ hands would be washed with anti septic solutions.