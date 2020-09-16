Share:

Father of lady doctor Dr Maha Shah has filed an application in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge South Karachi seeking court’s orders for formation of medical board in connection with his daughter Dr Maha case.

The petitioner has taken the plea the doctor who carried out postmortem has given wrong report, therefore, permission may please be given for further medical examination.

Abbas Rashid Rizvi, counsel for the petitioner said police declared Dr Maha Shah death as suicide case. Police collected evidence in the perspective of suicide incident. Medical board be set up for investigation at every level.

The counsel for petitioner said as per report the bullet hit the head from left side and it went out from the right side. The doctor who has conducted postmortem has given wrong report. Permission may be given for further exhumation of grave, postmortem and medical board.

The petition said Dr Maha has been given poison or overdoze of drugs.

The case is registered under the report of Asif Ali Shah father of Dr Maha. The accused Junaid, Waqas, Irfan Qureshi and others are named in the case.