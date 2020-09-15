Share:

ISLAMABAD-In line with the vision and directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to boost exports and trade, the Federal Board of Revenue (Customs Wing) has issued a notification SRO 859 (I)/2020dated September 10, 2020 resolving the long standing demand of fan manufacturers. The newly issued SRO 859 (I)/2020 has revised the duty drawback structure from 1.72 per cent to 4.396 per cent. It is important to note that no revision was made in the regime for Fan Manufacturers sector since 2009 which had resulted in the stagnation of the Fan exports. Pakistan Customs (FBR) is committed to achieve the vision of Prime Minister “Make in Pakistan” and is taking such landmark steps to boost export and enhance trade facilitation which shall lead to a considerable increase in exports addressing the liquidity issues of the manufactures and ensuring reducing the cost of doing business and ensuring the competitiveness of our manufacturers with the regional exporters. A number of such measures for various other export sectors are already under process and shall be announced very shortly which would result in surge of Exports in all important sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Leather Garments, Surgical goods, Poultry, Footwear and many other important sectors.