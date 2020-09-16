Share:

The police arrested five outlaws including proclaimed offenders, recovered arms, ammunition and hashish here on Wednesday.

Briefing media, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Sajjjad Ahmad Sahibazada said that on a tip-off, search and strike operation was conducted against criminals in village Daraki and surrounding areas in Gul Imam police station jurisdiction.

During operation, five outlaws Gul Rahim, Hamayun, three proclaimed offenders Hidayat ullah Alas 2D, Imran and Asim were arrested besides recovery of four hand grenades, one rifle 303 bore, one machete, 137 cartridges, four magazines and one kilogram hashish from their possession.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, ammunition and hashish and after registering separate cases against them started investigation.

Character assassination of journalists condemned, security demanded

The journalists of District Press Club Tank on Wednesday strongly condemned character assassination and malicious propagation against a senior member of the district press club.

An emergency meeting of Press club chaired by its President Syed Shah Kundi and attended by a large number of journalists, strongly denounced inimical propagation on facebook against the senior member of press club Atta Ur Rehman saying he was being tortured for exposing the negligence and inhumanity of doctors of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

"Exposing apathy of doctors is the only sin of Atta ur Rehman and it is why he is being targeted through malicious propagations" president Press Club Syed Shah Kundi said and noted that the journalists will continue to raise voice against savagery.

The journalists have demanded of the commissioner and Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan for provision of justice and security to Atta ur Rehman.

It is worth mentioning that senior member of District Press Club Tank Atta Ur Rehman had posted, a few days ago, on his face book the cruelty story of Dr Wasim and other staff of DHQ Hospital Dera Ismail Khan for victimizing a patient namely Muhmmad Farhan who could not be operated at the hospital despite passage of eight hours after burst of his appendix and then he was taken for operation to the private clinic of Dr Wasim, who had refused to operate patient at DHQ during his duty hours.