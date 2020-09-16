Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Greater Health Alliance (GHA) employees of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) organised a protest rally against not releasing of their salaries on Tuesday. Various groups of SZMCH employees incliding Young Doctors Association (YDA), Young Nurses Association (YNA), Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Organisation (PAHPO), Pharmacist Association (PA), Pakistan Health Support Staff Association (PHSSA), Employees Welfare Association (EWA), YPA and All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) started the rally from outdoor patient ward and reached the main gate of SZMCH. The employees blocked the entrance of patients in the hospital for more than an hour. GHA leaders Dr Shabbir Warriach, Boota Abid and Imran Arshad said that more than 700 ad hoc, contract and daily wages employees of SZMCH were restored on their jobs by health department few weeks ago but SZMCH administration was not releasing the funds for their salaries despite excessive amount of funds. They alleged that principal, MS and director finance of SZMCH were the main hurdle in this regard. They said that practically the Board of Management has failed. They said that their protest on daily basis would continue till the release of their salaries. When contacted, MS Dr Agha Toheed told that principal SZMCH had written a letter to the higher authorities and meanwhile the local parliamentarians had also requested the chief minister (CM) Punjab for the immediate release of grant. When the grant will be approved, the salaries will be released, he added.

SZMCH spokesperson Rana Ilyas Ahmed said that an urgent meeting of health high ups was due tomorrow (Sept 16) in Lahore where the issue of salaries of SZMCH employees would be addressed. He said that hopefully the grant would be approved soon and the salaries of more than 700 employees for June, July and August would be released.