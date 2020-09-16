Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani paid a surprise visit to different educational institutions here on Tuesday to inspect arrangements made there as classes resume after a gap of around six months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The provincial minister visited more than 15 government and private schools and colleges in District East, South and Kemari and checked the status of implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for preventing spread of the coronavirus at educational institutions. Ghani, on the occasion, provided masks to the students and staff members and directed management of these institutions to ensure the provision of masks at their head offices.

The provincial minister visited Women’s College, Sharae Faisal, Kotwal Primary and Secondary School, CMS Primary and Secondary School, Mir Yaqub Primary and Secondary School Lyari, Mir Hidayatullah Primary and Secondary School, Lyari 2, BM Cabral School, Musa Line, TSF School Agra Taj Colony, Abdullah Haroon Primary and Secondary School, Nayaabad, Abdullah Haroon College, Lyari, Iranian Technical School, Kharadar, Ronak Islam Girls College, Kharadar, Kutitana Memon School (KMA), Kharadar, Government Degree Boys College, Jangal Shah, Kemari and others.

He expressed satisfaction over the availability of thermal guns, sanitizers and masks at the main entrances of these educational institutions. However, he was furious to see poor sanitation arrangements made at a women’s commerce college and issued instructions to the concerned principal for immediate drainage of water. Saeed Ghani went to a classroom at Kotwal School to get information from the students regarding SOPs.

On this occasion, he not only reprimanded the non-teaching staff for not wearing masks, but also provided them masks from his own pocket.

Later, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani reached Maulvi Abdul Haq Road, CMS School, Karachi’s oldest school. He appreciated the efforts of the school principal in making arrangements. The minister also reviewed the ongoing teaching process in different classes of the school.

Sindh minister for education also visited various government and private schools and colleges in Lyari and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administrators in view of the coronavirus.

However, at the same time, he urged teachers and the non-teaching staff to completely follow the SOPs. Ghani also checked the textbooks provided to the students of various schools by the Sindh Education Department free of cost. The Sindh minister also visited government and private schools in Kharadar area. He congratulated the management of KMA School on arrangements it had made against the pandemic.