Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government was committed to providing affordable residential facilities to the citizens and a number of housing schemes in various areas of province were being established for this purpose.

Presiding over a meeting of housing department at Chief Minister House Peshawar, Mahmood Khan said launching of housing schemes was not only imperative to cater the increasing demand of residential accommodation but also instrumental to create employment opportunities.

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, former secretary housing Daud Khan, Secretary Finance Atif Khan and other concerned official also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made so far on different housing societies and overall progress of the department. The meeting was informed that under the Naya Pakistan Housing project, 8000 grey structure had been allotted through balloting in the Surizai Housing Scheme whereas civil work on the scheme would commence by October this year and would be completed within three years.

The meeting was informed that about 7500 applications had been received for recently initiated Hangu Township scheme and consultant had also been hired. Civil work on the scheme would start by January next year and would be completed within three years.

It was also revealed in the meeting that under Jalozai Housing Scheme 8631 plots had been developed over 8905 kanal of land. 75% work on this project had been completed whereas possession would be handed over to allottees of Phase-I by December 2020. Under the Khpal Kor low cost affordable housing schemes, 714 plots had been allotted from April 2018 to August 2020.

Briefing about the progress made so far on the construction of high-rise flats for the government servants at Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar, the meeting was informed that 85% of work on 144 high rise flats of different categories had been completed whereas Rs.80 million had been allocated for the scheme in the ADP 2020-21.

Similarly, Phase-III of Jalozai Housing Scheme will also be started within next three months that would have 1100 plots of various categories. Multipurpose residential and commercial high-rise building in Nishtarabad, Warsak-I and II will also be launched by November this year.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed the quarter concerned to accelerate work on housing schemes. He said development of housing sector was one of the priority areas of the provincial government and housing schemes would not only provide affordable accommodation facilities but would also be helpful to curtail the increasing burden of population on major cities.