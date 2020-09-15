Share:

LAHORE - Former world champion Jansher Khan on Tuesday joined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate and would train players of the province as per the wish of KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan. Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, Ayaz Sher Khan, son of Jansher Khan, said that it has been decided that Jansher would take steps to revive squash and nurture squash talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a daily basis. “I will play games with the children of the academy and basic training in squash. The government has fulfilled my desire to train the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by providing me coaching opportunity. I will do my best to fill the gap created in the game of squash and make the country a new world champion,” said Jansher during a media briefing at Peshawar Sports Complex along with Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan and Director Operations Syed Saqleen Shah. The squash legend said that the facilities available to athletes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are unmatched in any other country. “Squash is the only sport in which coaching and training is very important. Due to lack of good training and coaching, the best talent of the province is being wasted. I played squash for 25 years and I can still play it.”

Welcoming Jansher on the occasion, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan said that the coaching of former world squash world champion Jansher was a matter of honor for the players of the province. “The provincial government is taking various steps for the promotion of squash and various programs are underway in search of new talent. Eight new courts are in the final stages of completion under the revival of squash project.”