islamabad - Jennifer Garner has been enjoying some quality family time at home during the summer quarantine with her kids. But the Golden Globe winner is a mom-on-the-go once again, as kids get back to virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She cut a casual mom look in a white t-shirt and jeans, as she hand-delivered some flowers to a friend’s office in her upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 48 year old showed her support for the LA Fire Department amid the wildfires blazing down the West Coast, as she sported an ‘LAFD Strong’ t-shirt. She wore the top partially tucked into some distressed faded jeans, with a pair of white sneakers, while carrying a taupe leather tote bag over her shoulder. Garner completed the look with a pair of chunky round tortoiseshell sunglasses, a nautical striped face mask, a navy blue Apple Watch and a gold bangle.