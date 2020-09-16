Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman along with JI’s Sindh Assembly member Syed Abdul Rasheed visited several markets in district South of the city on Tuesday and urged traders to make sure their participation in the event scheduled to be held on 27th to mark beginning of ‘Karachi Rights Movement’.

Talking to traders of Boulton Market, Chanti Lane, Khori Garden, Plastic Market, Medicine Market and several business areas including Cloth Market, the JI Karachi ameer shared the grievances of traders over the losses recent monsoon rains had caused to their businesses. He also expressed his displeasure over government’s failure to compensate them for their losses.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, he said that all political parties were responsible for the damage done to Karachi, adding masses had lost faith in parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Hafiz Naeem, while reiterating JI’s stance to be always with people in distress, said that his party wanted Karachi to be a city of past where it had a proper transport system in the shape of circular railway, tram service and had other civic facilities. “During the tenures of former city nazims Abdus Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan, record development work was done, but today Karachi is shattered,” he regretted.

It would have been appropriate if both centre and Sindh government to announce relief package to provide rain affectees a sigh of relief, but instead of this they gave Rs 5 billion to Karachi Electric as subsidy. He said that there is smell rat in Rs 1,100 Karachi relief package announced by federal government as it is a big question that from where funds will be generated. He demanded fresh population census of Karachi in order to ascertain actual population which, he said stands to around 30 million and in addition, we demand to abolish quota system, providing jobs on open merit and to initiate 15-year forensic audit of Karachi Electric after taking over its control. He said that we would announce future line of action on September 27 during Karachi drive on Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

Area nazim, Fateh Muhammad, President Small Traders and Cottage Industry, Mahmood Hamid, General Secretary, Usman Sharif besides Iqbal Yousuf, Muhammad Hanif and Secretary Information, Zahid Askari were also present on the occasion.