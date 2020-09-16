Share:

The Joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday passed two bills to meet the requirements of Financial Action Task Force to steer the country out of grey list.

The bills, moved by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, include “The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020” and “The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.”

The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 is aimed at proper management, supervision, and administration of waqf properties in the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory.

“The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020” is aimed at streamlining the existing anti money laundering law in line with international standards prescribed by FATF. It reflects government's firm resolve to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering regime.