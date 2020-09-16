Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Zone II & III staff on Tuesday sealed 40 properties in Gulberg and Allama Iqbal Town during an operation against defaulters of commercialization fees.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority has accelerated its recovery campaign against defaulters of commercialization fee to generate revenue for development works of Lahore. A total of 180 million are to be recovered as commercialization fee from these properties.

The defaulters had earlier been issued notices for making payment of commercialization fees. However, on non-payment of fees by the due date and unauthorized commercial activities at residential properties, the sealing operation was carried out against these buildings.

LDA demolishes various

illegal structures

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV staff on Tuesday demolished structures of illegal construction and unauthorized commercial use in the areas of Shadab Colony, Gajjumatta Stop Ferozepur Road and Kahna Kacha Road.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished shutters of illegally built shop at Plot No. 66-A, while under-construction illegal shops were demolished on Plot No. 74-A and 86-A Shadab Colony.

The shutters of an illegal construction were dismantled at Gajjumatta Stop. The unlawfully constructed pillars were dismantled at Kahna Kachha Road, while an illegal building was sealed at Kahna Nau Stop.