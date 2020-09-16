Share:

Islamabad - Channel 4 has unveiled the 12 home-bakers competing in the eleventh season of The Great British Bake Off, due to hit screens on September 22.

The new batch of hopefuls boasts are as diverse as ever, with the line-up including a pantomime producer, a radiographer, an armored guard, and an amputee who uses baking as a form of therapy.

This year’s edition will see Matt Lucas make his debut as he replaces Sandi Toksvig to host alongside comedian Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The upcoming series took place at a private location in Essex after five years of filming at Welford Park in Berkshire, with all cast and crew members undergoing regular COVID-19 testing in an isolation bubble amid the pandemic.