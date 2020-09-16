Share:

Moazzam Ahmad Khan arrived in London today and assumed the charge of the office of High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

Moazzam Khan’s diplomatic career spans over three decades. Prior to his current assignment, he was serving as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his career in the Foreign Service of Pakistan, Khan held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad including Washington, Nairobi, The Hague and New Delhi. Besides, he served as Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands and the UAE.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khan served as Director General (Europe), Director General (Foreign Minister’s Office) and Spokesperson.

He holds Master’s degree in Economics as well as Master’s degree in International Relations and International Economics from Johns Hopkins University, USA. Kashmiris and Pakistanis have high hopes from him. So that he highlight Kashmir and solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.