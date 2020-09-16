Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday ordered senior officers - including Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani - to patrol for two hours every night in all district.

The LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan conducted hearing on case pertaining to formation of judicial commission in the motorway rape case and remarked that every senior officer must be on road from 11:00 PM to 01:00 AM.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Legal Jawad Dogar appeared before the court with report.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said, "The patrolling system of police has failed. People of the province need security. The family of any person, killed or wounded on state's property, should be paid money according to the dayyat [blood money] agreement.

"For how many days and hours will the Punjab IGP patrol? Police officers remain at home but claim that they are on duty. If I do not work as chief justice of the LHC, a civil judge in Taunsa will also not work. The court will not bear any negligence regarding security matters."

The LHC summoned counsels of all parties for arguments during the next hearing.