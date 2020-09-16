Share:

BADIN - A large number of employees of Municipal Committee (MC) held a demonstration here at Mehran Chowk in front of Badin Press Club on Tuesday against the non-payment of their salaries and liabilities.

Earlier, the protestors took out a rally that after passing through different routes finally culminated in front of the press club.

Talking to the protestors, their leaders said that due to non-payment of salaries for the last many months their families had reached brink of starvation.

They further said not only this but retired employees of the Municipal Committee were also suffering since they had not been paid their arrears as well.

They said despite difficulties during the recent monsoon rains, they performed their duties diligently and honestly, but it was unfortunate that they were deprived of bonus.

The speakers demanded MC high-ups ensure early release of employees’ salaries and acceptance of their other demands.