Share:

Islamabad - The upcoming series of Netflix’s The Crown is set to show Princess Diana’s heart-breaking battle with bulimia in a move which might cause Princes Harry and William to clash.

Close friends previously said the devastating eating disorder triggered by her broken marriage caused the Princess of Wales to start ‘fading away’. And in its upcoming fourth season, Peter Morgan’s hit show The Crown will portray her struggle in the 1980s for the first time, making William and other senior royals ‘incredibly uncomfortable’, a source said. But it is unlikely Harry will criticize the scenes after he and wife Meghan Markle signed a commercial deal with the streaming giant. Harry is likely to have a conflict of interest after signing the Netflix contract which is thought to be worth some £75million.