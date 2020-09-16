Share:

KARACHI - On the very first day of resumption of classes at schools and other educational institutions on Tuesday after a gap of around six months due to COVID-19, a tragic incident occurred when a female student of ninth grade died after ‘falling’ from stairs at a private school in Gulberg area.

According to Chipa sources, the girl, identified as Areeba, had lost her life after slipping from the stairs.

Family members of the deceased girl, however, said that she was quite normal while leaving for school in the morning.

Station House Officer Gulberg while confirming the incident said that the police party reached site of the incident soon after learning about it and started investigation.

Saeed Ghani takes notice of incident: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, taking notice of the incident, has ordered formation of a committee, consisting of officials of his ministry and members of Private Schools’ Association.

He has directed Private Schools DG Mansoob Siddiqui to form a committee to investigate the tragic incident and submit a comprehensive report to him.

On his directives, the committee visited site of the incident, but could not record statement of the bereaved family as they were busy in making preparations for the girl’s funeral.

Ghani also visited residence of the deceased girl and met with her father and other family members. Speaking on the occasion, he said that a committee was formed that would submit its report within two days. Ghani said that the girl’s father had told him that she was absolutely fine at the time of leaving for the school.

The minister assured the deceased girl’s family that the inquiry would be held in a transparent manner as per their wishes. “Not only legal action, but also departmental action will be taken against the school management, if it’s negligence is established in the investigation,” he added.