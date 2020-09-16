Share:

Pakistan and European Union have agreed to continue consultations on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. This understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said that mutual cooperation between Pakistan and EU in various fields is commendable.

He apprised the EU Ambassador about the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that Union should pressure India to stop the atrocities and release the innocent Kashmiris detained in Indian prisons immediately.