ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the joint statement of U.S-India Counter-terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue, calling it “one-sided and divorced from ground realities”.

“It is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The Foreign Office mentioned that Pakistan had conveyed to the United States its “serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement”.

The statement stressed that international community was well-aware that Pakistan was the most affected country by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India. “The international community also recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism,” it said.

The Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan had repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia was threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India – including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.

It urged upon the international community to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Condemns missile, drone strikes by Houthis on Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent missile and drone strikes by Houthis on Saudi Arabia, calling all parties to conflict in Yemen to engage in meaningful dialogue in line with resolutions of the United Nations.

“Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful and peaceful dialogue to end the hostilities, in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office terming the missile attack on Saudi Arabia a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Pakistan expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supported the Kingdom’s right to defend itself against aggression. The statement commended Saudi Arabia’s successful defensive actions that prevented loss of many innocent civilian lives.

“In this regard, we appreciate the positive step taken by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, when it unilaterally declared ceasefire earlier this year. It is, however, regrettable that this step was not reciprocated positively,” it added.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan expressed deep concern at the recent escalation of conflict in Yemen, as the city of Marib was threatened by the Houthi militias. “We believe that if military conflict engulfs Marib, it will result in a serious humanitarian catastrophe. This will further compound the existing precarious humanitarian situation in the country that has already seen countless deaths and injuries, and millions displaced,” it said.

Pakistan urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen, in particular the Houthis, to cease military actions, engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and respond positively to the proposals made by Martin Griffith, the United Nation’s Special Envoy to Yemen. “Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose, and all issues can be resolved through peaceful dialogue. Adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives, as well as the future of the Yemeni people,” it said.