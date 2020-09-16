Share:

QUETTA - A wave of happiness spread among parents of students after reopening of educational institutions with implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Balochistan on Tuesday which remained closed around six months in view of COVID-19. According to the decision of the provincial government, in the first phase, the classes of 9th and 10th in high schools, colleges and universities were opened with strict implementation of SOPs including wearing masks. There would be no breaks and assemblies in schools.

In this regard, teams have been set up by the provincial government to ensure and monitor the implementation of SOPs to avoid any threat of coronavirus.

While, students are also instructed to wear masks when leaving their homes and to maintain social distances. Those educational institutions not following SOPs properly would be sealed. The drivers who provide pick and drop service to the students have also been warned to ensure social distances when moving to schools and colleges. On this occasion, parents in the provincial capital, talking to media, hailed the government’s decision of reopening of schools.