Share:

“There is a terrific disadvantage in not having the abrasive quality of the press applied to you daily. Even though we never like it, and even though we wish they didn’t write it, and even though we disapprove, there isn’t any doubt that we could not do the job at all in a free society without a very, very active press.”

–John F Kennedy – 1962

After the fall of the Soviet Union, media was one of many things that observed a decline in the quality of reporting. The most glaring example of media falling for official lies was when the Anglo-American media believed in the words of the politicians. The US mainstream media channels sold a pro-war narrative to the Americans during the invasion. Fox News became the number one rated channel that produced live coverage of the war and hailed the American army as a “hero”. Many news channels filtered out any criticism or anti-war rhetoric.

A poll, conducted by FactCheck.org, after the US Presidential elections of 2008, showed that 48% of Americans still believed in Saddam Hussein’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks. Why wonder over widespread circulation and propagation of fake news then. Without digging deeper into the facts, we often end up making the wrong choices. Ironically, the media have emerged the leading source of confusion among the masses.