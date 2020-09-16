Share:

ghalanai - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Mohmand chapter, in collaboration of its merged area headquarters, on Monday provided personal protection equipments (PPEs) to medical staff treating the corona patients at the District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai.

To strengthen the COVID-19 Emergency Response and make sure safety of health workers, PRCS Mohmand chapter handed over PPEs to District Health Officer and MS of District Headquarter Hospital Ghalanai.

In this connection a ceremony was held at the DC Office Ghalanai. Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Iftikhar Alam was the chief guest on the occasion.

The PPEs, including surgical masks, surgical gloves, KN-95 masks, medical coveralls and hand sanitizer, were handed over to Medical Superintendent Dr Sameen Shinwari and DHO, which would be utilized as per need of health workers.

Besides, PPEs were also provided to medical staff treating corona patients at the District Headquarters’ Hospital Ghalanai.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam said that PRCS in collaboration with the government authorities had been ensuring protection of health workers and volunteers engaged in combating the COVID-19 outbreak. He lauded the roles of PRCS staff and volunteers in the Covid-19 and others disaster.

Dr Sameen Shinwari thanked the PRCS for providing PPEs and expressed the hope that PRCS would also continue to provide similar support in future for the protection and safety of healthcare workers in hospitals.