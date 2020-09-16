Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the country could only progress with a strong democracy.

Speaking at a seminar on “International Democracy Day” organised by the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation here, PPP’s Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla said democracy was the only way forward and the only possible way to progress is through adopting democratic ideals.

He said that all pillars of the state must ensure that democracy prevails in the country. He also empathised that in Pakistan democracy was in its infantile stage and it still had a long way to go.

Farhatullah Babar said on this occasion that on the international democracy day “we should evaluate the status of democracy in our country.”

He emphasised that Pakistan should be looking for ways to promote, protect and strengthen the very system of democracy in the country.

He also said that majoritarian rule should be different from a democratic one, as in democratic political system ‘rule of law’ is of supreme importance, followed by ‘public participation’ as well as ‘accountability’.

He also said that all governing institutions should respect limits of their democratic boundaries and should exercise their powers within the constitutional limits.