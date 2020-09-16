Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House and briefed him on ‘welfare works’, ‘university reforms’, ‘Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’ initiatives and other issues as well.

According to details, during the Prime Minister’s visit to Lahore on Tuesday Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor House and discussed political and governmental issues.

During the meeting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar apprised PM Imran Khan about ration distribution to thousands of families affected by rains and floods in Sindh and provision of interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lac to 10,000 families for the repair of damaged houses.

He also spoke about the steps being taken by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to rehabilitate filtration plants and install new filtration plants across Punjab, including Lahore.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan that the universities in Punjab are undergoing rapid reforms and he has made it mandatory for all officers concerned with university affairs to decide on any university file within a maximum of 10 days.

This file will be forwarded to the concerned officer and action will be taken against those who show irresponsibility.

On the occasion of the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the progressive steps taken by the Governor of Punjab and directed to intensify the measures for the reform of universities and provision of clean drinking water to the people.

Imran Kan will never come under pressure

of opposition

Earlier, PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday at the Governor House.

During the meeting, Governor Sarwar said that the plan of political opponents to put a brake on indiscriminate accountability would fail. According to details, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar. During the meeting political and other issues were discussed.

Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a staunch leader and will not come under the pressure of the opposition. No compromise will be made and impartial and transparent accountability will be maintained in all cases.

He said that PM Imran Khan will never compromise on the set principles even if opposition parties put pressure. The plan of political opponents to put a brake on indiscriminate accountability will fail, he added. The world is acknowledging the achievements of the government in the economic field.

Governor Punjab said that the accused in the Motorway rape case deserves only severe punishment. The government has zero tolerance policy against the culprits and terrorists.

They will be given such severe Capital Punishment as per the constitution and law, so no one has dared to do it again across the country. Governor said that through the successful smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have controlled corona in Pakistan but corona is coming back in the world so there is a danger of corona in Pakistan as well that’s why SOPs should be implemented in universities and schools to prevent the spread of corona at any cost.

He further said that India’s ambitions on the issue of FATF would be thwarted. On the diplomatic and economic front, Pakistan is gaining ground in the world and Pakistan would continue to move forward successfully on all important platforms.