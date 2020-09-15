Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as the as KSE 100 index closed a t 42,346.46 points as compared to 42,531.31 points on the last working day, with negative change of 184.89 points (0.43 per cent). A total 662,804,628 shares were traded compared to the trade 509,522,330 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs18.609 billion as compared to Rs 14.543 billion during last trading day. As many as 438 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 140 recorded gain and 281 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 63,860,000 shares and price per share of Rs22.99, K-Electric Ltd. with a volume of 54,037,500 and price per share of Rs4.10 and Byco Petroleum with a volume of 42,615,000 and price per share of Rs10.97. Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs213 per share, closing at Rs7000 whereas Unilever FoodsXD was runner up with the increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs13500.