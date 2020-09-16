Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai Tuesday said that implementation of all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government should be ensured to save people from coronavirus during theatre programs. She stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding re-opening of commercial theatre, here at Alhamra Arts Centre. She issued instructions to all stage managers to implement SOPs to protect the every person who attended the theatre and present report on daily basis. She stated that in case of non-compliance of the SOPs, drama should be stopped immediately.

LAC Information Officer Samreen Bukhari said that Alhamra had once again started theatrical dramas for the entertainment of people, adding that orders had been issued to all drama producers that no violation would be accepted. LAC Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari and other officers were present in the meeting.