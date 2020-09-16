Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers officers from Pakistan Rangers Academy Tuesday visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Lahore here.

The delegation comprised of 21 officers of the Punjab Rangers and their instructors.

The visitors were apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kamran Khan.

The delegation was taken to various sections of the project dealing in Emergency Call 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.

The PSCA COO briefed the delegation with audiovisual presentations on various objectives as well as operational approaches and enforcement mechanisms of PPIC3, resulting in wonderful outcomes. The delegation highly appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail.

They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

They termed the PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab. The Rangers officers were later awarded shields and souvenirs from the PSCA management.