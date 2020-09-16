Share:

Islamabad - She is the stunning pop star who is known for her edgy ensembles. And Rita Ora put on a jaw-dropping display as she went for a sizzling snap from a shoot with German couture brand, Marcell von Berlin.

The songstress, 29, teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage as she posed in a plunging terracotta blazer with statement shoulder pads. The 80s-inspired look cinched in at her waist and was paired with matching flared trousers. Adding a further quirky twist, she donned white and black geometric print boots.

Her blonde tresses were styles in tousled waves, with smoky shadow, winged liner and berry lipstick accentuating her beautiful features. Rita is now back in the UK after spending much of the summer soaking up the sun in Greece and Ibiza. She was feeling nostalgic as she shared a video of herself striking a series of poses while on a yacht during her trip.