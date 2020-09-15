Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee edged down by 9 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs166.26 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.17. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.7 and Rs 166.4 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 39 paisas and closed at Rs197.57 against the last day’s trading of Rs197.18.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.57, whereas an increase of 59 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs214.20 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.61. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 44.32 and Rs 45.26 respectively.