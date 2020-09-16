Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. The CM stated the journey of real development has been started and it will not halt. The consultations with parliamentarians are given importance in development projects, he added. The CM regretted that opposition’s politics revolves around protecting personal interests and its APC is blowing an uncalled-for trumpet. The APC has remained unsuccessful in the past and would meet the same fate again, he told. The CM stated the government has started genuine programmes instead of hoodwinking the people through exhibitory projects. The PTI government has given attention to the development of the social sector while the basic needs of the people were ignored in the past, the CM concluded.