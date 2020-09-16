Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of National Security Advisers of Shangahi Cooperation Organization has rejected India’s objections on Pakistan’s new political map.

Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf represented Pakistan in the online meeting.

India, which was represented by Ajit Doval, had formally raised an objection against Pakistan on the display of the political map.

In its reply, Pakistan highlighted that India under international law had no legal rights to claim the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. Pakistan also categorically rejected Indian assertions that the newly released political map included any part of Indian territory. Pakistan informed the SCO Secretariat that India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were in grave violation of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Furthermore, Pakistan emphasized that the new political map represented Pakistan’s rights and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. It emphasized that Pakistan retains an abiding commitment to seeking a resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the UN Charter and the UNSC Resolutions.

The SCO agreed to Pakistan’s position.

Pakistan committed to SCO: FO

Pakistan yesterday said Pakistan was committed to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as a platform for regional cooperation.

Responding to queries regarding Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement on meeting of the NSAs of SCO member states, the Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan was committed to SCO. “We are actively playing a positive and constructive role and following the SCO charter to not let our bilateral relations with any country impact our engagement with SCO,” he said.

He added: “Today, at the meeting of NSAs of SCO member states, India tried to vitiate the atmosphere by objecting to Pakistan’s official map. The map reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions and the supremacy of the UN Charter. We categorically reject baseless Indian assertions on the issue.”