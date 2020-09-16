Share:

FAISALABAD - The police conducted search operation in Tandlianwala and Sammundri areas for the arrest of main accused of Lahore motorway rape incident. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary, various police teams along with Elite force, Dolphin force, CIA staff and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials conducted search operation in various localities of Tandlianwala and Sammundri alongside M-III motorway.

The teams checked dozens of suspects through biometric identification system in order to arrest the main accused. However, no arrest in this regard had been reported so far.

Commissioner promises strong interaction with district peace committee

A meeting of the district peace committee was held here which was co-chaired by divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali.

Welcoming ulma, the commissioner appreciated their role during the first 10 days of Muharram. He promised that strong interaction and coordination with the district peace committee members would continue.

He also appreciated the valuable cooperation of the scholars in the situation of coronavirus and said that they should continue to urge people to adopt protective measures to stay safe from the virus in future as well.

The DC said that the religious scholars were responsible and advocates of peace due to which the atmosphere of religious harmony was praiseworthy. During the meeting, precautionary measures regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) were also reviewed. Ulema said they loved peace and harmony and would continue the tradition.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mudassar Nawaz, Deputy District Officer Population Welfare Tayyaba Azam and other officers were also present. The ulema who attended the meeting included Maulana Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Iftikhar Naqvi, Yaseen Zafar, Syed Tajammal Zaidi, Chacha Abdul Rashid, Abdul Qayyum Anwar, Mian Tanveer Riaz and others.