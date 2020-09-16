Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash on Tuesday lauded the services of the Muslim Hands International for ailing humanity and assured to cooperate with the charity organization.

“The services of the Muslim Hands are very evident, as its volunteers are in the fore front, in case of any natural calamity or mishap like situations. The government of Pakistan has nominated the chairman of the Muslim Hands for award of Sitara-e-Imtiaz,” said Kamran Bangash while talking to a delegation of Muslim Hands led by its chairman Peer Syed Lakht-i-Hasnain, and Country Director Syed Zia-ul-Anwar. He also congratulated the entire team of the Muslim Hands International, Pakistan chapter.

Bangash said that Muslim Hands was playing its role in provision of safe drinking water to masses and we appreciated and lauded installation of filtration plants in various parts of the provincial metropolis Peshawar.

On the occasion Hasnain, the founding chairman of the Muslim Hands, said his organization was presently serving the ailing humanity in around 50 countries of the world.

He said in Pakistan the organization had been extending support to the people affected by flash floods, earthquake and other natural disasters.