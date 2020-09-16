Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested scores of outlaws involved in murder, dacoities and other crimes and proclaimed offenders during a special drive launched on the orders of city police chief, a police spokesman informed here yesterday. He said the police also seized weapons they used in murder and street crimes, cash, motorcycles, mobile phones, gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession. According to him, the Saddar Bairooni police have arrested a man namely Chaudhry Shehzad Akbar on charges of murdering Muhammad Nahim in Adyala Village over a land dispute. Similarly, SHO Sadiqabad police along with his team rounded up an accused Muhammad Usman who shot dead his wife some five days ago. He added a gang of three dacoits was also netted by Saddar Bairooni police and recovered booty from their possession. He said the gang held by SHO Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar was involved in street crimes in areas of Chakri Road, Girja Road and New Airport. The dacoits were shifted to Adyala Jail for identification parade. On the other hand, as many as six proclaimed offenders were held by police during raids in Potohar Division.

The POs were involved in murder, attempted murder and other crimes, he said.

Similarly, Naseerabad police, under the surveillance of SP Syed Ali and SHO SI Kamran Jamshed Kiani, arrested a gang of dacoits allegedly involved in mugging cash and jewellery from family of former Advocate General Razzaq A Mirza on Peshawar Road. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police for arresting the gangsters.