KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday directed that repair of sewerage lines, footpaths and lifting of garbage from Jahangir Road, People’s Chowrangi, Liaquatabad and adjacent areas should be completed by October 5. The piles of garbage outside Liaquatabad Super Market should be lifted and trees be planted there, he ordered. Footpaths near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah should also be repaired, the administrator passed these directives while visiting different areas of the city. Director General Works Iqtidar Ahmed, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Chief Engineer East Shabeehul Hassan Zaidi, concerned XENs and other officials were also present on the occasion. The Administrator visited Jahangir Road, People’s Chowrangi, Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti and other adjacent areas. During the visits, Shallwani reviewed works being carried out in different localities to restore infrastructure and passed directives to concerned officials. He said that the people were facing hardships due to collapsed sewerage system at Jahangir Road. “Work should be completed at the earliest keeping in view the miseries being faced by the people,” he instructed.

Besides, he directed that footpath which was in dilapidated condition should also be repaired.

The Administrator said that it was important to make arteries of Karachi fit for commuters besides fixing of sewerage issues so that newly constructed roads could last long.

Taking notice of huge piles of garbage outside Liaquatabad Super Market, he directed that the litter should be lifted forthwith and trees be planted to provide healthy environment to buyers who come to market in large numbers.

During his visit to peoples Chowrangi near mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, he said this is a main artery of the city that’s why all civic facilities should be provided there. He directed that beatification works should be done around the mausoleum and footpaths be repaired to facilitate the pedestrians.