The education ministers of Sindh and Punjab on Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols at the educational institutions.

They were talking to media today and shared their observations after the reopening of educational institutions across the country which welcomed students after more than six months.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said he visited 15 schools and colleges in the city and reviewed the steps taken by the management of private and government-run institutions and found the measures satisfactory.

He, however, said that there was a need to take extra steps in order to improve implementation of SOPs in colleges.

Ghani vowed to take strict action against the school where a student had died after falling from the staircase if negligence on part of the management was found.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said all schools in the province are following the guidelines issued by the government.

Raas said that the action is being taken against schools where SOPs are not implemented. “I have visited several schools and reviewed the measures taken by the management,” he said.

He maintained that the government will close schools in case there is a spike in virus cases in any area.