Sirajul Haq regrets agreement of Arab states normalising relations with Israel

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed shock and regret over the agreement of another Arab state to normalize relations with Israel, saying the decision hurt the feelings of\ entire Muslim Ummah and put in danger the free Palestine cause.

In a statement issue from Mansoora on Wednesday, he quoted the decree issued\ by an international organization of Islamic scholars in which they unanimously declared holding relations with the Zionist state as haram.

Senator Sirajul Haq expressed resolve that Pakistan nation and Jamaat-e-Islami were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Palestinian brethren in their fight for freedom of Masjd-e-Aqsa and al-Qudas.

Meanwhile, the father of Zainab Shaheed Ameen Ansari held a meeting with the JI chief and lamented that child rape incidents were increasing in the province despite passage of Zainab Alet Bill from the assemblies. Sirajul Haq said the JI was already raising strong voice at assemblies' forums and on streets against these incidents and would not sit silent until the provision of safe environment for the children and women.