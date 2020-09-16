Share:

Islamabad - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the SN8 Startship rocket is set to launch 60,000 feet into the air – the highest any of the prototypes have flown. The craft will also be the first to sport flaps and a nose cone, which are currently under construction but are said to be ready by next week for the flight test. SN8 follows its predecessors, SN5 and SN6, which have successfully completed 500-foot ‘hops,’ along with controlled landings.

Musk shared on the social media platform that the event will see a static fire test of the Raptor engine. It has been rumored that the SN8 will contain three Raptor engines.

On the day of these test flights, SpaceX has to shut down the roads surroundings its facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The firm will conduct a series of tests including static fire, which is crucial to undergo before launching.