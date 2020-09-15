Share:

ISLAMABAD -The imports of spices products witnessed an increase of 60.22 per cent during the first month of current financial year 2020-21, as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported spices of worth $22.811 million during July 2020 as compared to the imports of $14.237 million during July 2019, showing growth of 60.22 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In term of quantity, Pakistan imported 18,114 metric tonnes of spices products during the period under review as compared to the imports of 10,645 metric tonnes during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 70.16 per cent in term of quantity. On month-on-month basis, the spices imports also increased by 8.79 per cent during July 2020 as compared to the imports of $20.967 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the country trade deficit witnessed reduction of 8.32 per cent during the first two months current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.