DADU - Financial Aid Office, University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro on Tuesday organised a ceremony to distribute scholarship cheques, each worth rupees 40,000 per year, under Prime Minister’s need-cum-merit based Ehsas Programme. A total of 315 students from departments/institutes of Faculty of Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce and Business Administration received cheques from Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro who presided over the ceremony. Congratulating cheque recipients on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed the hope that the financial aid given to them would benefit them immensely. “Majority of students at the University of Sindh come from humble backgrounds, and thus could not afford the cost of higher education,” he said, and added, “These cheques will help ease the financial burden of their parents and guardians.” Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro informed that when he was the Vice Chancellor, he had established Financial Aid Office to facilitate HEC and other donors to disburse aid to university students and to standardize mechanism to this effect in order to ensure fair play, transparency, merit and justice.