LAHORE - On the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, suggestions have been sought from various firms for preparation of a master plan for Police Qurban Lines development under the supervision of DIG Telecommunication and Transport Punjab, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. According to police sources, a committee has been constituted under the supervision of SSP Telecommunication and SSP Motor Transport Wing to examine the suggestions received from different companies and submits its recommendations within five days.