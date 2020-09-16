Share:

KARACHI - n anti-terrorism court here on Tuesday granted physical remand of two suspects in the rape-cum-murder case of a five-year-old girl Marwah till September 26. The court handed over the custody of Faiz and Abdullah to police on physical remand on its request for investigation into the case. He directed the investigation officer (IO) to present them on next hearing. The investigation officer informed the judge that one suspect, named Rab Nawaz, was set free as he couldn’t find any evidence showing his involvement in the felony. He said he would present a report to the relevant judicial magistrate in this regard. Marwah was found raped and murdered on Sept 6, two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area.