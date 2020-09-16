Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to the CM for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of child disappearances and abuses. We all have to work together for preventing such incidents,” he stressed. He said that legislation had also been done to provide protection to children in Sindh. “Before going to the police station, police of other areas, including the area police, are also mobilised by reporting on 15. He appealed to the parents to immediately report to 15 helpers if any such incident happened to their child. “Together, we should punish the beasts involved in these heinous incidents,” he stressed. He appealed to them to come together and raise their voice against these oppressors and strengthen the hands of the Sindh government and Sindh Police.