Share:

Rawalpindi - A poor maid—mother of three children was strangulated to death allegedly after being assaulted sexually by unknown culprit in crops of sugarcane in Pidana Khurd area of Taxila, police informed yesterday.

The maid (45) was working in the house of a military officer in Multi Garden Housing Society in B-17 and used to go and come back from the way passing through sugarcane corps, the police added.

The woman was found dead in the corps by her husband Jamil who was searching for her after she did not return home, the police added.

On information, a heavy contingent of police including Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) officials and Lady SI Shahida Yasmin headed by City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran and SP Potohar Division Syed Ali rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences. They also shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

The police also launched a FIR against unknown rapist-cum-killer with Police Station Taxila.

When contacted, a senior police officer told The Nation that it was suggested during the initial investigation that the movement of the victim was being monitored by some culprit or culprits as she was using the way to go and come back home from her work place.

He added the woman left her house at 9:30am on Monday for her workspace but could not reach there. On this, her husband started searching her and found her slipper in a muddy path leading to the sugarcane corps in the deserted area, he said. Using the shoe as a clue, the man reached the place where she was killed by unknown man after assaulting her sexually. “Woman was strangulated to death,” the police officer said.

He said it was also detected that the woman was caught by the culprit outside the sugarcane crops and dragged her into for committing the crime.

“We are investigating the blind murder case from all angles and would arrest the rapist very soon,” he vowed. He said the dead body of the woman was brought to hospital where doctors confirmed that the lady was raped before murder.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said the police investigators have taken samples from the body of the deceased and dispatched to forensic lab for medical examination.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy drowned in Soan River in the area of Sihal Pindh Malho Vilage in Chakri, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman.

A team of divers of Rescue 1122 carried out a search operation but could not find the dead body. He said the rescuers have to halt the operation due to the darkness.