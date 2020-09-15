Share:

LAHORE -Fulfilling his promise, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has given a job to grandson of legendary wrestler Din Muhammad in Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Faisal Ali, grandson of wrestling legend Din Muhammad who clinched historic gold medal for Pakistan in 1954 Asian Games, called on Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. It may be recalled here that Taimoor had promised to give employment to one person of wrestler Din Muhammad’s family when he visited the residence of elderly wrestler in May this year. Taimoor had also awarded a cheque and appreciation certificate to him on that occasion. During his meeting with Faisal, Taimoor said: “It’s our prime obligation to look after our national heroes. Din Muhammad is Pakistan’s first gold medalist in any international sports event. He has rendered great services for Pakistan and that’s why he deserved to be honoured at every level,” he added.