Islamabad - Crime rate has significantly declined in the federal capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year and efforts are underway to ensure further protection to the lives and properties of citizens through effective policing measures.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed while giving a briefing to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad during a meeting regarding the overall crime situation in the city here yesterday.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Traffic) and Zonal SPs.

The DIG (Operations) said that special police squads, headed by SPs, have been constituted for a crackdown against criminal elements. He asked all SPs to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure quick response from the police in case of any incident.

He presented the report to Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan regarding the overall crime situation in the city during the ongoing year and also briefed him in detail about it.

He said that the overall crime rate has significantly declined in the Capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year.

According to the report, incidents of dacoity and snatching reduced upto 63 percent and 33 percent respectively while car snatching, burglaries and theft incidents have declined upto 30 percent, 34 percent and 29 percent respectively during the ongoing year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over the overall policing efforts to curb crime in the city and directed the DIG (Operations) to conduct surprise visits of various areas to check measures taken to curb crime. No lapse or sluggish response in policing affairs would be tolerated, he added.

IG Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed SSP (Traffic) to ensure a strict action against those using tinted glasses on their vehicles and non-pattern number plates on their rides.

The IGP directed to take effective steps to curb activities of anti-social elements and get rid of criminals. He asked the DIG (Operations) to ensure strict checking at entry and exit points of the city along with decent behaviour of policemen with citizens. The slogan of `Phele Salam – Phir Kalam’ should be followed in letter and spirit, the IGP said and appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and keep required documents with them for identification during travel.

He directed for prompt response to calls at Rescue 15 to resolve public complaints with a responsible attitude. The IGP said that Islamabad police is doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and properties of citizens and the force would leave no stone unturned in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police strongly rejected the advisory of US Embassy to its citizens regarding surge in street crime in some sectors of the capital.

According to Zia Bajwa, the spokesman to IGP, the recent statement or advisory of US Embassy is baseless and against the reality. “The areas declared as crime hub by the US Embassy are relevantly peaceful and are crime free,” he said.