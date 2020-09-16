Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that research based legislation was the best possible policy intervention to bring reforms and realizing the dream of social welfare objectives. Addressing the Young Parliamentarians Forum held in connection with Democracy Day in the Parliament House, he said, “Youth is comprised of more than 65 percent of Pakistani population and welfare of the youth needs policy initiatives of the Young Parliamentarians.”

The Speaker encouraged the Young Parliamentarians to set their targets and work with clear plan to realize the dream of welfare for their people. He said that Parliamentary and Standing committees were the appropriate forums for Young Parliamentarians to support knowledge based legislation.

The NA Speaker said that development of agriculture sector in the country and enhancing trade with Afghanistan had been his priority and more than eighty percent recommendation of agriculture committee had been implemented. He said that informed policy decision had enabled him to achieve milestone with trade in Afghanistan.

Asad Qaiser assured the Young Parliamentarians his all-out support to ensure their participation in the proceedings of the House. He advised them to be well prepared and take initiative themselves. He informed the forum that think tanks and professionals would support standing committees of commerce, agriculture, climate change, finance and education. He urged the Young Parliamentarians to get refined grip over the rules, regulations and complete knowledge of the topics on agenda. He encouraged them to take initiatives and he would support them in the House.

Shahid Khattak, President YPF, expressed his gratitude to Speaker for his insurance to provide support and encouraging their participation in the legislative process. He said that Youth in Pakistan was an asset and Young Parliamentarians must have coordination and hard work to bring positive change for the youth.

Secretary YPF Uzma Riaz briefed the forum regarding objectives of the project “HumAhang for Right” initiated in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services & Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness. She informed the forum regarding provision of technical assistance to enhance legislative performance and capacity building of young parliamentarians.

The members of Young Parliamentarian Forum presented their proposal to strengthen this forum. They suggested reforming the forum on the pattern of Women Parliamentary Caucus with the support of parliamentary resolutions. The meeting of the form was attended by MNAs Shandana Gulzar Khan, Dr Shazia Sobia, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Munawara Baloch, Kanwal Shahzad, Ch Shaukat Ali, Nasir Khan Mazari, Shiza Fatima, Syed Shammon Hasmi, Additional Secretary National Assembly, and Executive Director PIPS Zafar-ullah-Khan.