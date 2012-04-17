

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has informed the general public that sponsors of 14 private housing schemes at Ferozepur Road were illegally offering sale and purchase of plots as the LDA had not granted approval for the schemes. LDA has advised the people not to enter into any contract of sale or purchase of plots in these schemes till the approval otherwise LDA would not be responsible for any loss. The schemes include Vital Homes Housing Schemes, Ideal Garden Society, Green Cap Housing Scheme, Fateh Villas, Malik Park, Grand Avenue Housing Scheme, Gulberg Park Housing Scheme, Subhan Gardens.

Housing Scheme, Anwar Town, Roshan Town, Faisal Town, Akhtarabad Housing Scheme, Wak Land and Elite Town.